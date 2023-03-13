A Maine author is expanding her collection of work. Amy Morin is a therapist and the international best selling author of '13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do.'
This Dexter native splits her time between Florida and Maine, and this year she's published the '13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do Workbook' to go along with her self-help book of the same name.
"The exercises to build mental health haven't changed, but the world has changed so it felt like it was finally time to make this workbook and really help people figure out how do I build mental strength and apply these things to my life?"
Morin says this workbook is not a substitute for therapy but a tool that can be used in addition to therapy or by individuals who would not otherwise seek treatment.