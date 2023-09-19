Maine author Tess Gerritsen has a knack for medical mysteries. The Camden author has written numerous best sellers and she recently stopped into the town of Carmel for an author visit and book signing.

"I was thrilled she was coming to our small town," confessed Carmel resident Ryan Rudolph.

There is no shortage of Tess Gerritsen fans in Carmel or throughout Maine.

"I love that she's from Maine and she brings Maine and Maine places into her stories," said Rudolph.

Seventy-year-old Gerritsen is a former doctor who turned author when she became a mom.

"My children gave me an excuse to stay home. So I owe it to them that I was able to become a writer because it gave me a reason to not go to the hospital every day," explained Gerritsen.

Gerritsen is best known for her Rizzoli & Isles mystery series that focuses on a female detective and female medical examiner solving crimes. Her work was later turned into a TV drama on TNT featuring actresses Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander.

"There's a reason we have so many writers in Maine, it's beautiful," said Gerritsen. "It has seasons that I think are inspiring for the creative process."

Gerritsen has written 32 books in 36 years. Her newest novel, The Spy Coast, comes out in November. She spoke about it during her visit and book signing in Carmel hosted by the Simpson Memorial Library.

"She's so well known and she's so helpful and supportive to libraries," said Simpson Memorial Library volunteer Evie Smith. "We are so grateful she came and that she does all that she does for our libraries too."

Gerritsen shared more about her experience with those in attendance and even offered a little advice to other wannabe writers.

"Your own process is your own process. There's no right or wrong way to be a writer," explained Gerritsen. "Write all the way to the end. Don't get stuck in the middle and think I have a better idea for another book, finish that idea first."