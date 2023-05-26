Maine's Army National Guard has a busy schedule planned.
They will be involved in six community service projects of various sizes as part of their annual training season in June.
Officially termed Innovative Readiness Training, or IRTS, the projects have been a long-standing staple in the Maine National Guard's annual training- particularly for engineering and transportation units.
Those projects include the rehabilitation of an aging industrial park in Millinocket to help establish a new commerce center and helping to establish two crew quarters for the Appalachian Trail in Skowhegan.
They will also help rehabilitate property and historical structures at Lake George Regional State Park.