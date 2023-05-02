We have an update on an Air Force Veteran from Waterville who has been battling cancer.

We first introduced you to Lorie Roy in June of 2022, shortly after a routine mammogram uncovered she had stage two breast cancer. The Air Force Veteran served 16 years before being medically discharged in 2013.

Over the last six months, she completed six chemotherapy appointments at Mercy hospital, 25 radiation treatments and two surgeries before she was able to ring the bell at the Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta.

"I might not know why it happened to me but it did," said Roy. "Everything is a blessing or a lesson. So you just have to figure out which is which and take it. And it was both a lesson and a blessing."

Roy will continue to go to follow up care appointments as necessary. We wish her the very best in her recovery.

