A Madawaska man is suspected of robbing two banks in Aroostook County and is facing robbery and bail violation charges.
According to a joint release from Maine State Police and Presque Isle Police, just before noon on Monday officers responded to the Aroostook Savings and Loan on Main Street in Presque Isle for a reported bank robbery in progress.
They say a male subject reportedly came into the bank and demanded money, leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount.
Roughly a half hour after the first call came in, Maine State Police say they received a call for a second bank robbery at the Katahdin Trust Bank on Main St. in Mars Hill.
Police say witnesses provided information on a possible suspect that fit the description of the subject from both bank robberies, and that the individual was on foot on Main Street.
Authorities from multiple agencies located and arrested 35-year-old Angel Montes of Madawaska after a short foot pursuit.
He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. Some of the money stolen from the banks was recovered. Police say more charges are possible.