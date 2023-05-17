A Waterville artist is turning heads. Alexis Burbank makes leather face masks inspired by nature. They include intricate, detailed artwork of lynx, birds, and other creatures that customers can wear to costume parties, Halloween events or other occasions.

Alexis Burbank is always tapping into her creativity at her home art studio in Waterville. Burbank began making these leather masks with life-like features after she graduated from the University of Maine in Machias in 2014.

"My busiest season is Halloween. People love to use them for costumes, but I've also had people commission them for special occasions, weddings, rituals. People use them for all sorts of things," explained Alexis Burbank, artist at Faylander Studios.

Demand for her products increased during the pandemic.

"Slowly it grew and now I ship them all over the world. I just sent one off to Belgium, the Middle East. I've got quite a few from Europe and France," she said.

Burbank starts each mask with a template that she sketches on paper, then she wets the leather, traces her sketch onto that leather piece before cutting it and carving it.

"It's vegetable tanned leather," she explained. "I have all kinds of leather crafting tools to tool that leather, then I paint it with acrylics and seal it with a good varnish."

She estimates each one takes between 8 to 12 hours to make and they can all be found online at Faylander.com. However, Burbank's mask making abilities are not her only talent.

"I draw with pen and ink a lot," Burbank said. "I also do illustrations, paintings, all sorts of things just to keep my mind busy."

And her creativity alive with each and every gift that she hand makes.