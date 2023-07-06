BLUE HILL -- A century-plus-old fixture in the Blue Hill community will be closing, taking with it a long history of providing for the community.
Merrill and Hinckley General Store owner John Bannister says he's been there 50 years but the local historical society uncovered paperwork showing it was built in 1890. The slogan, Bannister says, was "Almost Everything."
The store has meant a lot of things to a lot of different people over the years, providing a wide variety of products to different people and groups from food to construction and agricultural supplies.
Bannister says thanks to the high cost of doing business, it's becoming less and less feasible for medium-sized businesses to survive.
"In the state of Maine, we've made it impossible for a business that has gone on and thrived for well over 100 years to continue. The cost of electricity, the cost of fuel oil, taxes and most of all the cost of labor is, you can't sell your products for enough money to cover those costs," Bannister said.
According to Bannister, Merrill and Hinckley has survived more than a dozen other stores in the area that came and went. There's no definite date set for the closure as the store must first sell off its current inventory.