A pair of ten year old Hermon boys are becoming young entrepreneurs. Each one of them have carved time out of their summer vacation to learn what it truly means to be their own boss.
"I take the orders and get the drinks for the people," said Jameson Walker.
Three days a week 10-year-old Jameson Walker of Hermon is greeting customers from his family's food truck called JJ's Jerk Shack.
The family's business is located next to Sprague's Nursery in Bangor.
"Obviously at 10 years old we are right there with him, kind of holding his hand but teaching him those values and how to make change. How many kids don't understand how to make change from a $20? So he's learning some life skills all at the same time," explained Whitney Walker, Jameson's mother and co-owner of JJ's Jerk Shack.
And Jameson isn't just learning skills, he's also earning money.
"I get paid in tips," he said.
Meanwhile 10-year-old Liam Garland is working hard for every dollar he is making this summer as well at his family's farmstand in Hermon.
"When the seed catalogs came in, I looked at the seeds and at what kinds I wanted to buy and what vegetables I wanted to grow based off what customers wanted last year," explained Garland.
Braden Garland says his brother Liam is a natural salesman.
"When we go over to sell stuff he likes to do all the talking and have me just hold stuff," said Braden.
The Garlands sell carrots, beans, peppers and other vegetables from their garden. The variety is always changing.
"Nothing compares to fresh vegetables," said Andrea Garland, Liam and Braden's mother.
However, Liam says all the cash customers spend at his stand is invested right back into the farm business. It's a lesson their mom is more than happy to pass onto them.
"I really want to enable self-sustaining humans," she said. "And this is one way we can teach them to take care of themselves, so if life doesn't go the way they planned they can figure out how to grow their own food and feed their families."