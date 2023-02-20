ELLSWORTH -- Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at 7 Fairground Road in Ellsworth on Monday morning.
"Approximately 9 a.m. this morning, we got a report that there was a structure fire here at fairground road," said Scott Guillerault, Fire Chief of the Ellsworth Fire Department
Guillerault said three people were reportedly in the house at the time and made it out safely. One was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor smoke inhalation. The other two, an elderly couple was taken by Atlantic Transportation Solutions to a warming shelter.
Fire crews from Ellsworth, Hancock, Lamoine, Trenton and Bar Harbor responded to help put out the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown but Chief Guillerault tells us the fire was contained to the front of the second floor.
The scene would've been much worse if it weren't for the swift actions taken by Emmaline MacDonald.
"I saw fire coming out of the window like right in front and then I saw smoke coming out. I got out and told her [my mom], and then she called all the people," said Emmaline.
Her mother is proud of Emmaline for coming to her about this, and heart goes out to the homeowners.
"You feel kind of shocked and sad for the family that went through it. People don't think fires happen anymore, but they do unfortunately. My heart grieves for them," said Elizabeth MacDonald, her mother.
Guillerault says the best thing in these scenarios is to always reach out.
"It just goes down to the whole theory of see something, say something. If you see smoke and fire from a building, call 911 immediately. We'd rather get on the road and find out what's going on early then waiting and thinking someone else is going to call.