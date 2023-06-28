BREWER -- Restaurants get bad reviews all the time, but one in Brewer got one so odd its staff decided to make a t-shirt out of it and now everyone wants one.
The Yoshi restaurant has been serving customers in Brewer and beyond for years and just looking online you can see they've gotten their fair share of reviews, most of which have been positive.
But recently, one review stood out to the staff
In the review a deaf customer states they and their family were overlooked by staff in favor of hearing customers, which current owner Josh Dyer refutes and says would never happen in his restaurant. He said any less-than-stellar service they experienced was due to staffing shortages.
But the part that stood out most to dyer and his crew was the comment "Also the sushi chef was caucasian. Definitely red flag for us."
Dyer says, "I feel like nobody's race or gender or sexual orientation or any of that determines their ability to do anything."
Dyer has been a sushi chef for almost a decade under the tutelage of Yoshi's founder and previous owner Ting Luc before taking over the restaurant last year so there's no question of his experience and qualification.
The comment quickly became a running joke for the staff with the joke escalating to the point where waitress Samantha Casella made a t-shirt for Dyer and posted a picture of him wearing it to social media the very next day.
The pic quickly gained traction online with many people asking where they could get one.
"I had to go and run some errands that day and some of the people had already seen it and they know, y'know, that I made it and they were already asking me how to get one," says Casella.
Now the restaurant is offering the shirts for order.
Dyer says, although he doesn't appreciate the one-star review, there's no hard feelings.
"I would honestly love him to come back and serve him dinner and have him actually rate my food based off my ability to make sushi and see what happens from there," says Dyer.