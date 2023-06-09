STATEWIDE -- According to Maine's Department of Environmental protection the state's air quality forecast lists a reading of good to moderate in the next coming days.
However in other parts of the north east hazardous pollutants have plagued the air.
This past week we saw shocking photos of New York city covered in a thick orange hazy smoke as a result of the historic Canadian wildfires.
Canadian authorities report that hundreds of wildfires have sparked in the county's dense forestry.
"The pictures are incredible right, coming out of Philadelphia and New York. The hazy orange sky where the pollutants are so incredibly dense, that it changes the color of the atmosphere,” said WVII meteorologist Geoff Weller.
Many Mainers have wondered how the pine tree state has managed to avoid the harsh gasses and smoke as Maine's geography places the state in a much closer proximity.
Weller says the weather has played a major role.
"Maine has been the exception because for a week now we've had an area of low pressure spinning right over head. What that does is it produces clouds and rain showers and also wind. The poor air quality has been pushed off a bit to our south and west,” according to Weller.
Weller warns that Mainers are not completely out of the woods just yet, as it is still fire season.
"We have low pressure right over the gulf of Maine right now. The air around that spins counter clockwise so it's pushing the pollutants just to our west and south,” said Weller. “It's hitting Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington. If that changes just a slight amount that poor quality could lift back into Maine. Quite frankly I imagine that it's going again this summer."
People are encouraged to visit Maine's Department of Environmental Protection to check daily air quality forecasts.