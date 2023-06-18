ELLSWORTH -- The Woodlawn Croquet Invitational Six Wicket Singles Tournament came to a conclusion on Sunday with its championship match.
This four day tournament consists of double elimination play and has been held at the Woodlawn Museum every June for the last 13 years.
"It's gaining in popularity, we have two tournaments a year here, and the one in September we have people from all over the country," said Perry Mattson, chairman of Woodlawn Croquet Committee.
Each match lasts around 75 minutes and according to Mattson, this is a game that you can play well into your years as the players ages ranged from 70 all the way to 89.
Fred Beck who is turning 90 in a couple weeks, was the oldest in the tournament, and secured a place in the championship match.
Beck has been playing croquet for nearly 25 years and after battling through the tournament he placed second in a tight match against winner Randall McAndrews.
"There's lots of friends that I see at these tournaments, which is important particularly when you're getting older," said Beck.
Beck competes in tournaments all across New England and he says the game requires just as much mental skills as it does physical. He says continuing to play helps keep the mind active.
"Sometimes I recognize that I am maybe not as quick or skillful as I was a few years ago but I enjoy it and I don't plan to quit."
Beck says he plans to play in Woodlawn's annual Big Lobster Tournament in September.