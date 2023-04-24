SKOWHEGAN -- A Norridgewock woman claims a self-storage business auctioned off her family heirlooms unfairly. Now, she's trying to connect with community members who may have purchased those belongings.
"I was devastated. It was like. Losing a family member where you're just shocked.. How could this possibly be?” said Kate Orso, a past Skowhegan Self-Storage customer.
Many of us have turned to public storage spaces at some point. That was the case for Orso following the untimely death of her son last year.
Orso traveled to North Carolina to grieve with loved ones. Leaving her most prized possessions at the Skowhegan Self-Storage on Waterville Road.
But she later learned her items were no longer there.
"Little things like a Nantucket basket and my trunk and I had a picture that was my mother's. I've looked at these items everyday for my entire life basically. They're just a part of me,” said Orso.
Orso said the storage business was purchased by a new company called Herget Group LLC.
She says she was informed that the new company did not have her current address and the automatic payments could not be processed by the new company.
Orso says she received a letter at her current address, which the company claimed they didn't have, notifying her that all her items had been auctioned off because the company could not reach her.
"My correct address was on the contract, which they say they didn't get when they purchased the place which I find hard to believe,” said Orso.
We reached out to the new owners to learn what went wrong in this situation.
We heard from someone with the Herget Group who explained she could not speak to us and asked that we no longer call.
Orso did not have insurance on her property.
Now, she is looking to strike a deal with those who may have purchased her personal belongings.
"I just want to buy them back, no questions asked. I don't think the buyer did anything wrong,” said Orso.
If you believe you purchased one of Orso's family heirlooms, visit this link to contact Orso.