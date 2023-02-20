JOHNSON MOUNTAIN TOWNSHIP- A woman from Wells has died in a snowmobile crash in northern somerset county .
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti says Tanya Hanson,50, was following her husband in Johnson Mountain Township when she failed to negotiate a turn on a trail and went crashing into trees Sunday afternoon.
Latti says Hanson sustained serious injuries to her head and chest.
An oncoming snowmobiler witnessed the crash and called 911.
The Maine Warden Service and other emergency crews responded.
They did cpr but Hanson died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.