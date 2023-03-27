AUGUSTA- A prisoner who was convicted of hiring someone to kill her husband has died in a Maine Correctional Facility.
83-year-old Norma Small died at approximately 12:17 am on March 26 at the Women's Center.
Small began serving a 60 year sentence for murder in 2022.
Her husband, 46-year-old Mervin "Sonny " Grotton was shot three times as he approached the front door of their home in Belfast.
Grotten was killed in 1983.
Although Small was a suspect in the case it took seventeen years for her to be arrested.
Small also had a 10 year sentence for theft that was set to begin after she finished the sentence for murder.