OLD TOWN -- At least one person has been arrested in connection to an alleged police standoff in Old Town, Saturday night.
It's still unclear who exactly police were looking for and why.
Saturday night residents reported a heavy police presence at the Old Town Regency trailer park.
The seemingly quiet neighborhood still sheds light on the alleged hours-long standoff in the area of Billy Jo Court where busted windows, a door off the hinges and glass scattered along the yard.
A local neighbor shared a video where the voice of a Maine State Police Trooper can be heard asking two individuals to exit the home.
"This is the Maine State Police. Come out to the truck in the driveway, with nothing in your hands. No one wants to hurt you. I can guarantee your safety but you have to come out of the house now, with nothing in your hands. Jack Fraser. Morning Star Mason.” said an officer on the scene.
According to witnesses, after waiting hours with no sign of the alleged suspects leaving the trailer home police ultimately busted two windows and gassed the residence in an effort to urge the occupants to come outside and meet with police.
We have an exclusive video showing a large amount of smoke coming from the home.
"Jack, this is the Maine state police, I know it's uncomfortable inside the house now. We still don't want you to be hurt but you need to come out,” said an officer with Maine State Police.
A woman reportedly identified by police as MorningStar Mason is seen on video exiting the back side of the home and yelling at police.
"Stop right there. MorningStar I need you to stop right there.. MorningStar doesn't touch the truck.. Keep your hands out where I can see them,” instructed the police.
According to the Penobscot Sheriff's Office inmate listings MorningStar Mason was arrested and charged with creating a police standoff, refusing to submit, and criminal threatening.
Authorities have not released official details surrounding the incident or why the suspects were wanted for arrest at this time.