SEARSPORT (WGME) -- Post-tropical cyclone Lee turned deadly Saturday, killing a man in Searsport.
The family of 50-year-old Gary Phillips of Winterport says he died Saturday morning around 9 o'clock while driving home from the gym.
The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says a large tree fell on his vehicle-- and the powerlines.
Initially, Phillips was badly injured but rescuers had to wait for power to be turned off to get to him.
He was then rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Phillips' wife Hailee says the family was getting ready to celebrate their daughter's fifth birthday yesterday. She says she was on the phone *with* him when the tree fell.
“We were talking on the phone and I heard him yell, he said ‘oh f***,’ and I heard a big smash. And I said ‘are you okay? Are you okay?’ and I didn’t get a response...I did get through to 911, and they said there was an accident in Searsport,” she said.
Hailee says she and her husband recently started a small car dealership called KGP Auto Sales, named after their daughters initials. Hailee says her husband was a car enthusiast, and running a dealership was his lifelong dream.
“This accident was a one in a million tragic accident. He usually doesn’t even go that way to the gym. He usually goes the back way but thought it would probably be safer to go the main way. He was an incredible father to Kinslee."
The family has posted a go-fund-me to help pay for funeral expenses. A link can be found on our media partner's website.