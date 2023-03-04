BANGOR -- Maine's winter weather is picking up, and that means anyone with a plow truck has their work cut out for them.
However, David Cote, director of the Brewer Public Works Department, says that safety is always the first priority.
"During a storm, try to make way for the plows. Don't be on the road if you don't have to be. And, if you need to park on the side of the road or go in somewhere, something like that, please keep it as short as possible because it's critical that we get things cleaned up and pushed back well," said Cote.
Cote reminds people to be patient when it comes to cleanup efforts, and that it takes a single truck between three and four hours to complete just one run -- which is a fight against the clock when snow is falling fast.
"It's a big job for a small crew to do. They do their best at it -- so the less traffic that they have to deal with, and the less obstacles that are left in the way, the quicker they can do their job and the safer it is for everybody that's traveling," said Cote.
While some may be eager to remove snow from their property, Cote says that plow trucks may undo that work if its done too soon.
"It just makes sense to wait until everything is done and the vehicles -- the plows have all gone by," said Cote. "It's just going to push more material back into the driveway. They're better off to just wait. If at all possible, just wait and let our trucks do their final cleanup run before you start cleaning out your driveway."
Cote says that whenever there's a storm, he expects cleanup efforts to finish a few hours after the snow stops falling.