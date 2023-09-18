WINTER HARBOR -- Tropic Storm Lee brought lots of trees and power lines down, causing problems for Mainers across our region.
However, Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell says the damage wasn't as bad as they anticipated.
"The types of stuff we dealt with mostly were downed power lines, downed trees, things like that," said Chief Mitchell.
Chief Mitchell credits the Winter Harbor community for listening and being prepared
He also appreciates residents going above and beyond to help others when needed.
"What we found was that most everybody stayed in and those that weren't, a lot of people were out trying to help out and be neighborly," said Chief Mitchell.
Pam and Arnold Di Ruggiero own Schoodic in Bloom in downtown Winter Harbor. They were one of many businesses affected by the storm, which forced them to work out of their home.
But they say everything remained business as usual.
"We lost power seven hours and lost internet, however we were taking orders over the phone, through our website and email throughout the day and through the evening for deliveries Sept. 18 and all this week," said Arnold Di Ruggiero, Operations Manager for Schoodic in Bloom.
For a day that brought much uncertainty, Chief Mitchell is thankful for the way his community responded.
"Thank you for being patient and working with us during that time," said Chief Mitchell.