WINTER HARBOR -- 51-year-old Tatum McLean was arrested Monday in connection with an investigation into events that allegedly took place during his former position as Fire Chief of Gouldsboro.
"This was a complete shock. I'm still in shock. I'm anxious to see where it goes from here," said Bob Hammond, Owner of Artisans & Antiques.
McLean is facing charges of unsworn falsification, forgery and theft by misapplication of property. The latter two being felony charges.
Court documents we obtained found that McLean allegedly intended to defraud or deceive another person or government of payroll warrants exceeding $1,000.
The documents allege the crimes happened between April 7, 2021 and April 23, 2022.
Winter Harbor Town Manager Cathy Carruthers tells us McLean had been serving part-time as Gouldsboro's Fire Chief before being hired as Winter Harbor's full-time Fire Chief, Road Commissioner and Facilities Maintenance Director.
She also said that when hiring McLean, she was aware there was an investigation involving him, but did not know the severity of the situation.
Some residents we spoke to say McLean is a pillar of the community, crediting him for founding Gouldsboro's ambulance service.
"I've known Tate on and off and I've never had a bad thing to say about him," said Hammond.
We reached out to the McLean family but they declined to comment.
Mclean will be back at Hancock County Courthouse on December 14 for a depositional hearing.