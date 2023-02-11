HOLDEN -- An annual winter tradition had many eager to learn more about Maine wildlife.
Winter Fun Day kicked off on February 11 at Fields Pond in Holden.
Families were treated to a wide array of activities, including guided snowshoe walks, animal tracking, and ice experiments with employees from the Maine Discovery Museum.
David Lamon, manager at Fields Pond Audubon Center, shared his thoughts on the day.
"I think in Maine, during the winter, sometimes some of us have this survival mentality where we're trying to just get through winter -- and I think it's great to just pause and appreciate and get out," said Lamon.
Many at the center stressed the importance of incorporating education into the event, teaching kids and their parents about identifying animal tracks -- and studying animal pelts and skulls to learn more about Maine wildlife.
Kiley Chen, president of the University of Maine student chapter of the Wildlife Society spoke about the opportunity to teach.
"A lot of people might not see a fox or a skunk out in the wild or in their backyard, and so it's really good to teach people that these kinds of organisms and wildlife do actually exist and we do have an actual impact on their lives," said Chen.
Organizers say that this is the fourth year the center has put on the event, and they believe it provides an important opportunity for young minds.
"Kids seeing their adult caregivers, their parents, their grandparents out with them in nature, I think it builds that bond -- but it also builds that ethic of being in the outdoors," said Lamon.
In addition to outdoor fun, kids had the chance make crafts indoors and meet new friends who share their love of nature.
To learn more about the Fields Pond Audubon Center and Winter Fun Day, visit maineaudubon.org.