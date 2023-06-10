OLD TOWN -- An annual event will return to Old Town's Dewitt Field Sunday -- bringing with it a car show and family-friendly activities.
The "Wings and Wheels" car show and fly-in will feature a number of attractions for visitors.
In addition to a the unique cars and planes on display, there will be a corn-hole tournament, lobster dinners, and skydiving.
Proceeds will go towards supporting the Maine Veteran's Project and other groups.
"We want to create an environment where we can have some fun, have some attention given to those organizations, and also make some money for them. We can do some of these things for our veterans who have done so much for us," said Rebecca Galuppo, marketing manager for the event.
The day will also include raffles and giveaways for those who buy tickets, a warbird plane performance, and an RC demonstration.
Auto and airplane registration starts at 6 a.m., but the gates will open to the public at 8 a.m. Sunday.