CASTINE -- If you're looking for an interactive historical experience for yourself or the whole family this summer, the Wilson Museum in Castine has just the thing for you.
They are offering live history demonstrations on Wednesdays and Sundays all through August. There you can experience engaging activities and demonstrations including boat crafting, a blacksmith shop and tours of the historic John and Phebe Perkins House.
'It's to give people an opportunity to see how things would have been done years ago," said David Wyman who has been volunteering with the museum for over a decade. He is also heavily involved in the construction of the boats on site.
"It's a fun experience for anybody who like to get hands on a little bit," said Wyman.
The tours of the Perkins House offers an in-depth look into a home built in 1763. It was reconstructed in the 1960s by the museum so the tour includes the original house and the restored and reconstructed parts.
"It's really exciting because I have a lot of tour participants with very different interests so I have people who love antiques I have people who love history in general, I have people who love military history in Castine and there's a bit of something of all of that in the house for people so no matter what you're interests are there's something you're going to find interesting in the house," said Magnolia Vandiver, a staff member and tour guide.
They welcome people of all ages to come and experience all they have to offer. All living history programs are kid-friendly, open to the public and free of charge.
The hours on Sundays are 2-5 p.m. Tours of the house begin on the hour and last about 40 minutes and cost five dollars per guest.
More information about the museum can be found on their website.