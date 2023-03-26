CLIFTON -- March 25th marked the start of the state's 40th Maine Maple Sunday weekend.
Although the Williams Family Farm has only been producing maple syrup for 5 years, they've managed to make Maine Maple Sunday a multi-generational affair in their family.
"We have three sons and they are all involved in what we do. Daughter in law is the one that helps make the popcorn. My dad is actually here today counting people and shooting the bull with anybody that wants to talk," says the president of the Williams Family Farm Eileen Williams.
To celebrate the weekend, the family opens their doors and showcases all of the creative ways they've learned to use maple syrup.
Every year the family comes up with new treats to serve with their product.
"This year we have added maple sugar and we also use that maple sugar to make our maple kettle corn," says the vice president of the Williams Family Farm, John Williams.
John and Eileen both say their favorite part about the weekend is getting to see all the other happy families.