OLD TOWN- With warmer days and spring breezes come wildfires.
According to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Forest Protection Division, Maine has already had over 40 wildfires that consumed over 100 acres so far in 2023.
They say ninety percent of all wildfires are caused by people.
Fires destroy natural resources and property as well as threatening human life.
The department is urging everyone to obey local laws and regulations.
Check with your local town hall ,fire service or the Maine Forest Service before burning.
They say be mindful of weather conditions- particularly the wind.
Allow woodstove and fireplace ashes to cool before disposing of them and put them in closed metal containers at least 10 feet away from buildings.
Most importantly, never use flammable gas- propellants.