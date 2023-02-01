Since late last summer, a few residents in the town of Plymouth have taken the Canadian goose that they call lucky duck under their wing.
A few eagle-eyed residents noticed lucky duck was having problems with his wing and tried to help him the best they could by fencing off an area and offering food and shelter.
"I put a crate there and I put hay in the crate and I've been feeding him and I'm just slowly letting him get used to the changes and he keeps coming up on shore and I made a nest area where I packed it all down and so he's getting used to things and he knows no one is going to hurt him here," says Steve Dupuis, a local resident.
As the seasons changed and lucky duck stayed around, residents became worried that the injury was more serious than initially thought.
With the rapid drop in temperature expected this weekend, Dupuis worries that if lucky duck is not taken out of the cold, it may not survive.
Steve Smith, another Plymouth resident, says "He's always been there. Every time you come down here he's been right there. Oh, he's still here? Oh my gosh. Y'know, he's not gonna make it. He's losing weight, you can see that. If we don't get rid of him or give him somewhere".
According to Dupuis, there have been a few attempts to corral lucky duck so he can be taken to the avian haven where they would offer more specialized care but none have been successful.
"I've tried catching him twice maybe three times with a net but as soon as he sees you coming he heads for the water. Once he gets in the water its almost impossible to get him," says Dupuis.
Dupuis says he is planning one final attempt to get duck to the haven this Friday at 9 am.
Until then... The goose is loose.