HOLDEN -- Maine's Wild Blueberry Weekend will return for its third year Aug. 5-6.
The event is a celebration of the official state berry and the farmers who harvest it.
Approximately 15 farms across six counties will be participating this year, including the Copeland Hill Wild Blueberry Farm in Holden -- where visitors can pick their own berries.
"We will do a 'you-pick', which we don't normally do, but for the Wild Blueberry Weekend we open up the farm. People can come in and pick their own berries," said Rhonda Warren, owner of Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries.
The event highlights local, wild blueberries instead of the larger ones found in grocery stores -- which are typically planted.
According to the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, the organizers of the event, Wild Blueberry Weekend is also an opportunity to educate people about the history of the fruit.
"It's very important to our economy. Generations after generations of our Maine farmers have stewarded this land," said Jennifer Maskala, director of programs for the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. "The wild ones grow naturally in the fields here. Almost 100% of wild blueberries are native to Maine."
With farm tours, a number of family-friendly activities, and wild blueberries for sale, some say the event will provide a taste of everything that Maine's wild blueberry farms have to offer.
"Enjoy the views and take a nature walk -- and we'll provide some sweet goodies," said Warren. "Anything they pick they can bring in here, and we'll help clean them or weigh them out."
A number of restaurants across the state will also take part in the event by offering blueberry drinks and dishes.
Organizers say the celebration provides a boost to businesses.
"The weekend itself brings in thousands just from the farms and all of the food and drink establishments," said Maskala.
For a full list of participating restaurants and farms, visit wildblueberries.com.