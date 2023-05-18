AUGUSTA -- At least two Maine Democratic county committees received a mailing this week that contained what's being described as white nationalist literature.
A statement from the Maine Democratic Party says the mailings were similar, if not identical to the flyers sent to democratic legislators last month.
Maine Democratic Party Chair Bev Uhlenhake said “The reality is that our state and nation are growing increasingly diverse every year. As Maine Democrats, we believe that everyone, regardless of the color of their skin, their religion, their sexual orientation, or their gender identity should be able to find a home here in Maine, free of fear and persecution. We will not stand by and allow this divisive and inflammatory rhetoric to become commonplace, nor will we allow our friends and neighbors to become political targets for the latest iteration of an extremist white nationalist movement.”