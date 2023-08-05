DEXTER -- Local pilots took to the skies for a cause in Dexter Saturday.
The Dexter Sunrise Kiwanis Cruise-In and the Make-A-Wish Wings for Wishes Fly-In teamed up in Dexter once again for the return of Wheels and Wings.
"Year by year it grows, and it's wonderful," said Exeter resident Jeanine Fogler.
The collaboration brought together a number of unique cars and planes, food vendors, and live music for a day-long celebration.
"There's a lot of people that we don't see except for this, and it's great to meet up with everybody again," said Brownville resident Steve Noyes.
However, Dexter town officials say the event is more than a celebration. The primary goal of the annual gathering is to raise money for two non-profit groups that support kids in the community.
"It's a fundraiser for Kiwanis and for the Make-A-Wish foundation. We joined together about three years ago," said Dexter Town Manager Trampas King.
"This is an organization for the community, so this is just another way for us to get out into the community and show people what we do," said Dexter Sunrise Kiwanis President Marcy King. "Our values are: kids first."
Organizers explained what keeps them flying back each summer.
"Last year, we were able to contribute $50,000 dollars to Make-A-Wish Maine," said Jim Crane, organizer for Make-A-Wish Wings for Wishes Fly-in. "When you can take what you enjoy doing into helping other folks, it's just a great thing."
Town officials estimate the event will bring in $8,000 dollars to support the Dexter Sunrise Kiwanis Club and programs for Maine kids.
"We use that money to go towards different things. We have 'Hooked on Fishing,' we do bike rodeos, and the money goes towards that. It's a benefit for the town, too, because it gets people in our town to see the fun things we can do here," said King.
To learn more about the Dexter Sunrise Kiwanis Club and upcoming events, visit dextermaine.org.