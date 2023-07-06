BAR HARBOR -- Now that Maine is starting feel like it's actually summer, some of us might be itching to throw off the rain jacket, and take a trip to one of Maine's prettiest gems, Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park.
Before you make the trip to the top, it's important to make sure you have shoes with good traction, plenty of water, stay on the trails, and be aware of your surroundings.
"You know there's always something to do in Acadia, especially if you plan ahead," said Acadia National Park Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock. "We always want visitors to make sure they're being safe, and that they have a plan, a backup plan, and maybe a third backup plan."
For those, like myself, who don't want to make the seven mile hike to the summit, there are now plenty of different ways to make it to the top while staying in that air conditioned car.
Along with commercial busing options, Acadia National Park is offering visitors to bring their own car to the top of Cadillac Mountain through the park's car reservation program.
According to Pollock, "Visitors need to make sure that they have their park pass that will get you into the park for the full week, and they need to make sure if they're trying to come to Cadillac, that they get a vehicle reservation. That vehicle reservation costs six dollars. That means when you come through to the park you will have a place to park when you get up to the summit."
No matter how you get to the top, and no matter how long you stay, remember to stay safe, and truly appreciate the experience, however you color your rainbow.
"As Acadia changes, we change as well," said Pollock. "You can see as you walk through the summit there are some vegetation restoration plots as the park is trying to restore some of our mountain summits. Some days you can see different pieces, sometimes you can see further. Other times it's just a beautiful place to be to appreciate the wonders of Acadia."
For more information about their parking accommodations, tips for when you visit, and their program Cultural Connections, visit:
rec.gov
www.nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/fees.htm
go.nps.gov/AcadiaTop5