BELFAST -- The Wentworth Event Center in Belfast burned to the ground early Saturday morning.
According to the Belfast Fire Department, crews were called to respond to a structure fire at the center just before midnight on Friday.
Upon arrival, firefighters say the fire was fully-involved with heavy smoke conditions.
"An investigation revealed fire to be heavy in the back portion of the building. And, shortly after we arrived, fire had breached the roof. From there, it consumed the whole building," said Belfast Fire Department Fire Chief Patrick Richards.
Firefighters say the center is a total loss.
In addition to being a venue for weddings, outdoor events, and other celebrations, the building was also a site for the public transportation services provided by Waldo Community Action Partners -- a non-profit that assists low-income individuals.
Firefighters say that none of the vehicles stored at the site were damaged, and Waldo CAP representatives say that services will continue.
"This is a little shocking, we haven't fully planned for an event as big as this, but contingencies are in place and we are continuing services today," said Donna Kelley, president and CEO of Waldo CAP. "Once we can settle the next few days, we'll be able to put a longer-range plan in place."
Firefighters say it took nearly four hours to put out the fire. Morrill, Belmont, Searsport, Northport and Stockton Springs fire departments responded as mutual aid.
Nearby Belfast residents shared their thoughts on the incident.
"First of all, I think it's an utter shame. I actually live up the street, and the lights from the firetruck had woken me up," said Belfast resident Karen Grace.
Others spoke about what they saw.
"My partner yelled: the Wentworth Center is on fire! I got out of bed and looked through the window and the flames were above the trees. I mean, it was scary," said Belfast resident Doris Allred.
Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders stopped by the scene to show his support.
"Waldo CAP provides a tremendous asset to our city. As a community, we'll get stronger. We're here to coordinate and offer support," said Sanders.
Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's office.