BANGOR -- Members of the community gathered on the Bangor Waterfront on Sunday for the eighth annual Wellspring Race for Recovery.
The event is put on each year during national recovery month by Wellspring, an organization that provides treatment services for substance use disorder. Nearly 100 Mainers signed up to walk or run the 5k.
"Our mission of a run like this is to celebrate people who have made it through treatment and are living their lives full and happy again," said Wellspring's Executive Director, Susanne Farley.
Wellspring has been providing services for those with substance use disorder for over 50 years.
"When you get into recovery you give up one thing for your whole life and it's really awesome it's really beautiful and that's what we're here celebrating today," said Farley.
The race also serves as an educational platform in Wellspring's efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding recovery.
"Sometimes the stigma and shame came around from people who don't understand or have the knowledge for it," said Recovery Justice Program Coordinator for the Bangor Area Recovery Network (B.A.R.N), Angela Walker. "So when we have events like this and we have tables where people have resource tables people can interact with people and put faces to names," said Walker.
Participants came from all across the state to cross the finish line and support the cause. Including the Director of Opioid Response for Gov. Mill's Office, Gordon Smith.
"That's what keeps us going no matter how down and out things seem to be you can get better," said Smith.
Smith says he and Gov. Mills share a goal of spreading hope for those in recovery.
"A person with substance use even if they're still using they're just a person like we are and they deserve our love and attention," said Smith.
All the proceeds collected will go right towards Wellspring and their efforts as they continue to provide support to those seeking services.
"The money we raise here helps ensure that regardless of what your income level is, regardless of your ability to pay, we're gonna help you get into treatment and get well," said Farley.
More information about Wellspring can be found on their website.