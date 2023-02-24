WATERVILLE -- "The next thing we know, boom and a large chunk of ice came and hit the entire windshield."
Lisa Evans recounts the close call she had a year ago when a piece of ice flew off a truck and shattered the windshield of her Toyota Prius while driving to Boston.
"I had to scoot down. The windshield was completely shattered and was able to get off the exit," said Evans.
Fortunately, no one was hurt, but events like this are what inspired Waterville Representative Bruce White to draft legislation that he feels would prevent dangerous incidents.
"Every winter we hear about these, many times windshields getting smashed, ice falling from cars and trucks in front of them and this has been an issue and it continues to be," said White.
Under current law, Mainers must remove snow, ice or any other substances from the windshield, driver-side and passenger side windows, but not on vehicle roofs.
If passed, the law would allow police officers to fine drivers $150 to $500 for not cleaning off snow that accumulated on top of cars.
Representative White and other law makers have tried to pass this bill a few times, but have been unsuccessful. What makes this bill different is the proposed 48-hour grace period after a storm to clean vehicle roofs of snow.
"We want to bring awareness. Maybe somebody will take that extra few minutes that it takes to clean off their car, truck or vehicle to prevent a tragic accident," said White.
A public meeting for the bill will be held next Thursday at 1 p.m.