Waterville Police arrest individual in bakery shooting

WATERVILLE -- Waterville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting yesterday at the Nissen Country Kitchen and Bakery Outlet.
According to Waterville Police Chief William Bonney, 25-year-old Christopher McKenna of Winslow was arrested in connection with the shooting Wednesday
McKenna is being charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, which is a felony.
In a statement from Waterville Police, the incident happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Officers learned prior to arriving on scene that shots were fired and a male individual transported himself to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his wound. They say as they investigated, McKenna was the one who shot the victim.
Chief Bonney says the incident likely occurred from an altercation that happened earlier that day.
"There was a previous altercation earlier in the day and that carried over to the Country Kitchen here in Waterville where the two men continued to have this altercation in which resulted in shots being fired," said Chief Bonney.
Chief Bonney says he expects there to be more charges to come in the near future.
The case remains under investigation.