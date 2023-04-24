WATERVILLE -- After a fire destroyed one of the businesses in his city, a local mayor sprang into action to make sure all of the employees affected will be taken care of financially.
Waterville's mayor Jay Coelho has raised thousands of dollars to help the employee's who are out of work after a fire destroyed The Last Unicorn restaurant in downtown Waterville.
"We always get such bad news all of the time. This is just average people trying to do extraordinary things for other people", says Coelho.
The evening of the fire, Coelho took to TikTok where he and a revolving door of guests campaigned for three hours to reach their goal of fifteen thousand dollars.
At one point he and friends stripped down and did what he refers to as "Getting clean for charity".
Coelho states, "People always say you're not accessible as politicians and it was a joke where- great I'm going to be accessible in my most vulnerable state and you'll have direct access to me".
When all was said and done, Coelho says he raised enough money to give each employee at least one thousand dollars.
With all that money coming though multiple avenues, Coelho says he understands there are those who have concerns of transparency.
He insists that the fifteen thousand dollars raised for The Last Unicorn employees will be sent to them as soon as they are identified.
Coelho even went as far as to show us all of his transactions from Sunday night across Venmo and Cashapp.
Coelho says, "There's always going to be somebody who thinks or criticizes the way that you did it so at the end of the day, as long as I'm being honest about it and I know what I'm doing, I don't really care".