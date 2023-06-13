WATERVILLE -- The Waterville Police Department has officially named William Bonney as its new chief.
Chief Bonney has served the waterville community for more than two decades and says he is excited by this new opportunity.
He talked about what it means to step into this new role.
"Very humbling. This Department is so professional. The men and women that work here are very dedicated... It is very humbling to be responsible for the safety of the entire city,” said Bonney.
Two major duties for the chief of police include setting policies for the Department, and managing the budget.
Chief Bonney said he plans to continue to push for community policing.