WATERVILLE POLICE CHIEF

WATERVILLE -- The Waterville Police Department has officially named William Bonney as its new chief.

Chief Bonney has served the waterville community for more than two decades and says he is excited by this new opportunity.

He talked about what it means to step into this new role.

"Very humbling. This Department is so professional. The men and women that work here are very dedicated... It is very humbling to be responsible for the safety of the entire city,” said Bonney.

Two major duties for the chief of police include setting policies for the Department, and managing the budget.

Chief Bonney said he plans to continue to push for community policing.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

