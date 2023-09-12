WATERVILLE -- When you're down on your luck and need a helping hand, it can be a confusing and intimidating process to figure out what resources are available to you and where you can find them.
But one central Maine city believes it may have found a way to get information to the people that need it most.
For the first time ever, the city of Waterville is hosting its community collaborative, a one-stop shop where people can find resources ranging from health care to artistic outlets.
"Talking to a lot of the community partners that are here a lot of them are saying this is the first time anything this big has been done statewide, as far as bringing this many community partners together in one spot to help people out", says the event's organizer, Todd Stevens.
According to Stevens, the idea for it all came from a conversation with his co-workers about how badly the community needed a place where they could find all of the resources available in one spot.
He says, "It just snowballed from a conversation saying 'it needs to be bigger than just the four of us or five of us' so we started talking about how great it would be to get everybody involved."
It is certainly bigger than just 4 people now.
Over 50 community partners and organizations came together for the collaboration.
With that many resources in one spot, it created a unique opportunity not only for Waterville community members but for the organizations themselves.
The groups present were able to network with and learn about each other for maybe the first time ever.
"The collaboration is great here today. We've gotten a lot of interest in presentations and it's all just to help our community of people," says high hopes clubhouse clubhouse director, Lisa Soucie.
EMS deputy chief of the Waterville fire department, Everett Flannery says, "We're here to connect with other folks here, the other vendors that are here, connect with them, see what resources they're providing, talk with them about the resources that we can provide, and being able to network like this is really paramount."
Although the details aren't certain yet, it is almost definite that the collaborative will be back again at least annually if not more often and locals definitely aren't complaining about that prospect.
"Letting people know what services are available to them and if you need a service and you don't know it exists here you're not going to get the help you need. It's real simple" says Faye Nicholson, a local to Waterville.