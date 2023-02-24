Waterville Fire

WATERVILLE -- A fire at a gas station in Waterville this morning could be seen for miles.

Officials say at approximately 5:15 this morning, both Waterville and Oakland Fire Departments were dispatched to the Dead River Shell Station at 500 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

Oakland was first on the scene, and when they arrived crews found a propane filling station was on fire, with flames being fueled by a tank with more than 12 hundred gallons of propane. 

Crews put out the fire in around an hour.

Waterville Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Frost says it was straightforward due to the specific nature of the fuel.

"It's not the tank on fire, it's the gas that's coming out of it. They're actually designed to do that so they won't boil inside and explode," said Frost. "L.P. gas is actually a clean gas, so as it's venting off you actually want it to burn so that it doesn't actually just disperse and go into a building or go into low-lying areas."

Units used large diameter hoses which required both the Oakland and Waterville Police Departments to temporarily close the road, disrupting traffic.

Fire crews used water to keep the tank cool and prevent a possible rupture, monitoring the temperature with thermal-imaging cameras.

Dead River technicians arrived on scene and assisted fire crews with shutting off the propane supply from the tank.

Officials say a tractor used for plowing struck a fill hose which caused the propane leak.

It is presumed electrical wires then ignited the leaking propane, and the fire is considered accidental.

No injuries were reported.

