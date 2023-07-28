DOVER-FOXCROFT -- Paddle boarding is becoming an increasingly popular way to get out on the water and unwind.
But like any water sport, it comes with its dangers.
Whether you are an expert or beginner, staying safe out on the water takes some planning ahead, and New England Adventure Sports is here to help.
"As a business, providing watersports has to be well-rounded, not only to provide a variety of products, but also to have the knowledge and skills to work in those different activities," says Eddy Mead, Owner of New England Adventure Sports.
As a registered Maine guide with over 20 years of experience, Mead knows first-hand the dangers involved when stepping away from dry land.
One of the many suggestions Mead has, is to make sure you wear the leash attached to the board.
"The leashes, there's been deaths with paddle boarding where they're a mile offshore, and they've fallen off their board," said Mead. "The wind, because of the fin they'll just go in a straight line, and the wind will take the board."
For first timers and those experienced, it's important to remember two things. One, if you have the choice, don't wear dress clothes. Second, and most importantly, wear a life jacket.
"Seek help or help yourself," said Mead. "Time's important with instances in the water. If you have a problem in the water time is everything. The more time you can give yourself to recover or get help."
"These will give you a lot more time," Mead said as he holds his life jacket.
Knowing every second counts in a water emergency, having a plan first will make sure the fun and adventure is a great memory.