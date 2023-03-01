BANGOR -- Water supplies across Maine could face an ecological crisis as a result of legislation passed last year.
Late last week operations at the Bangor water treatment plant were put on hold due to an announcement from the juniper ridge landfill.
According to the water treatment plant's director Amanda Smith, the landfill has reduced the amount of the solid waste left from treating raw sewage or sludge that it can accept from water treatment facilities.
In the past the sludge would be taken to a composting facility after it was chemically treated, but that changed with the passing of LD 1911.
LD 1911 prohibits the contamination of clean soils with forever chemicals, which are found in the treated sludge.
The solution to that problem was to send the sludge to landfills but now... That has also become a problem.
Smith says, "These bio solids are what's considered a wet waste, so they're not very structurally stable and the landfill needs to incorporate a lot of other stabilization bulky material in order to accept this sludge so it doesn't create an unsafe and unstable landfill environment".
Mixing the treated sludge with more solid waste would be no problem if not for LD 1639, a bill that was also passed last year.
LD 1639 limits the total solid waste allowed in the state which means only a limited amount of solid waste can be used for sludge.
"In talking to some of the other possible outlets and landfills throughout the state they're all in the same situation right now when it comes to having enough material to accept this kind of volume of sludge," says Smith.
For now, a temporary agreement has been made for the sludge to be transported to and disposed of in Canada.
The biggest problem with the current solution is the fact that it isn't permanent.
According to Smith, if Canada was to pull out of the agreement, Bangor's waste water treatment facility and others like it would only be able to operate for a maximum of two weeks.
"We're operating on a temporary solution and that's just not acceptable," Smith says "This wastewater treatment facility is what stands between the raw sewage and the Penobscot River".
At this time, officials are searching for a permanent solution but none has been found.