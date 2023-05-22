BANGOR -- Eastwood Contractors will be closing one lane of Maine Ave. for four weeks starting tomorrow, May 23rd until June 23rd.
According to the City of Bangor, they need to close the lane to install the new water main on Maine Ave. They will close the lane headed from Hammond St. going towards Texas Ave. The lane going from Texas Ave. headed towards Hammond St. will not be affected.
The detour will use Corporate Drive. Eastwood Construction will be using a message board, signs, and cones to direct the traffic.
Please call 989-2530 for more information.