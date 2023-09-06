EAST MACHIAS- A Washington County teacher says she is honored and surprised to be a finalist for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year.
Colleen Maker teaches science at Washington Academy in East Machias.
She says she uses real hands-on learning experiences with her students .
"It connects students to their community. Makes them aware of issues in their community and it also connects students to people in their community with real jobs within their community and they can ask them questions about their career choices and they get to learn there are all types of jobs out there," says Maker.
Maker says she hopes to show her students they can stay in Maine and make a living.
She is one of four finalists for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year.
The winner will be announced in October.