MACHIAS -- Since 2019 the Maine State Police have decreased the amount of troopers patrolling throughout Maine's 16 counties, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
This adjustment has put counties like Washington in a tough situation.
Washington County is over 3 thousand square miles of mountain ranges and a fast paced Route 9.
32 thousand people call Washington County home.
All of this, covered by only 14 Washington County Sheriff's Deputies.
With 3,000 complaints per year in the county, the responsibilities used to be shared between the Sheriffs Office and Maine State Police.
"We went to 50/50 sharing complaints, to a third of the complaints we shared, down to, 'we're not going to do that anymore,'" said Washington County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Barry Curtis.
This has impacted the Sheriff's Office by having fewer Deputies patrolling the speed limit, and triggering a pecking order of sorts, in terms of which complaint they need to attend to first.
"We've had to tell these towns, and they've actually put money up for it, and we've told them we just can't do it," said Sheriff Curtis.
Maine State Police Lieutenant and Commander of the Northern Field Troop Michael Johnston manages Washington, Penobscot, Hancock, and Piscataquis counties for the Maine State Police.
"We have renegotiated a resource coordination agreement with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. We have not abandoned Washington County," said Lieutenant Johnston. "I would certainly take exception to the characterization that we have pulled out of Washington County."
According to Lieutenant Johnston, reasons for this include no increase, and decrease, in head count since 1977, multiple troopers coming up on retirement, COVID putting a temporary pause on hiring, and an "anti-police sentiment" has hindered recruitment.
"It's been the perfect storm of factors that have resulted in us having to prioritize and make some adjustments to where we're providing services," said Lieutenant Johnston.
Next week on September 12th, a meeting between State Police and Police Commissioners from all 16 counties will be held to see what's next moving forward.
"We both are dealing with challenges right now but how do we come together to try to provide the best service," said Lieutenant Johnston.
"What's going to happen in Augusta, what can they do to help us, or not help us," said Sheriff Curtis.