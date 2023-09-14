MACHIAS -- Law enforcement agencies across the state met this week to address recent changes to partnerships between the State Police and other departments.
A long-standing partnership between Washington County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police has changed with fewer state troopers accepting back up calls from the Sheriff's Office.
Leaving the 13 Washington County Deputies to respond to most calls themselves.
A conference this week between law enforcement agencies from across the state aimed to start an open dialogue to address issues related to staffing and collaboration between agencies.
"There was a lot of different ideas that were thrown out," said Washington County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Barry Curtis. "We're all trying to look at it and try to narrow it up to find something that's suitable for all of us."
This does pose the question, are police departments in Washington County being impacted? According to two department chiefs, the answer is no.
"It really hasn't changed a lot for us," said Machias Police Chief Keith Mercier. "We're still working just like we did a year ago. The only difference is we're not seeing State Troopers when we're absent, when we don't have someone on duty."
The Eastport Police Department shares that same sentiment.
In a statement given by Eastport Police Chief Mark Emery, he says, "I don't think it's affecting Eastport P.D. as much as it is the Sheriff's Office. I don't want to speak on behalf of the other departments, but the off-beat hours are being covered primarily by Washington County Sheriff's, were before those where split between County Sheriff's and State Police."
Chief Emery concluded by saying, "The Washington County Sheriff's have always had our back."
According to Sheriff Curtis, "We're trying to protect the people here in Washington County the best we can. With the change in law enforcement, any type of change down here, it's really hard on all of us, and to keep taxing the people to try to get more man-power is hard on them, and I'm responsible for their protection, and we're doing the best we can with what we've got. "