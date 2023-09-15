Washington County Healthy Acadia's annual Recovery Walk brings community together

MACHAIS -- Healthy Acadia is known for creating a safe place to be and talk about recovery.

An annual recovery walk in Machias was held to help build unity, and to celebrate people in recovery.

Walking through downtown Machias, some people walked with handwritten signs to represent themselves, loved ones, and to share hope and perseverance. 

Everyone then arrived at Bad Little Falls Park to share stories, kind words, and motivation to keep moving forward.

According to Recovery Coach Coordinator Gretchen Harrington, this event is a testament to how strong their community is.

"It's hope. That's what this is," said Harrington. "It's hope for people, especially the youth. It's proof that this works; that takes a community.

For more information about Healthy Acadia Washington County, click here.

Recommended for you