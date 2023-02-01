Information for warming centers:
BANGOR area:
Hope House Shelter
Low Barrier, Adult Shelter
(207) 992-2636
The HOPE House will be open to stay warm from 7 pm until 8am for the next few days.
Shaw House
Youth Shelter Ages 10-21
(207) 941-2874
The Emergency Shelter is open from 7pm – 8am.
The Brick Church Overnight & Day Warming Center
126 Union Street, Open all Day, intake 2-4pm for overnight
(207) 989-5401
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter Overnight Warming Center
Low Barrier, Adult 6pm - 5:30 am (intake open all night!!)
263 Main Street
(207) 947-0092
Also has Day Warming Center, sober
The Mansion Church Overnight Warming Center
Open 6pm - 7am but intake closes at 9pm
96 Center Street
(207) 249-9154
Jericho Road Day Warming Center at The River Church
M-Sat 7am -4pm
146 Center Street (behind the building)
(207) 631-4183
Bangor Public Library Day Warming Center
M-Sat 10am - 8pm (5pm Fri & Sat)
145 Harlow Street
(207) 947-8336
Needlepoint Sanctuary at Bangor Unitarian Universalist Church
We are running a warming shelter from 4p on Thursday night until 12p on Sunday, 120 Park St., Bangor
LINCOLN area:
The town will be opening a warming shelter at the Public Works garage on Friday (2/3) at 5:00 pm which will stay open until 9:00 am on Saturday 2/4.
There will be staff at the shelter whenever it is open. We will notify the public of the opportunity by town web site and the Lincoln News. People arriving for this service are being told to bring food and blankets.
This service is for Lincoln residents only.
This will be the policy for the balance of this winter.
BUCKSPORT, ORLAND AND SURROUNDING AREA:
A reminder that H.O.M.E.’S Warming Center will be open this weekend for people experiencing homelessness. The warming center serves Bucksport, Orland and surrounding towns.
To access the warming center please call ahead if you can at 469-7961 option 0 or 1 or call the after hours number at 460-3234.
The Healthy Acadia Warming Center in Ellsworth will be open and serving Ellsworth, Hancock and Washington Counties as well and they can be reached by calling 207-412-2288.
ELLSWORTH area:
Healthy Acadia
Effective January 14 - February 26, 2023, the Warming Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to our regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, seven days a week.
ACAP - Aroostook County Action Program, Inc.
With the current and upcoming cold temps we just wanted to remind everyone of our Hope and Prosperity Resource Center. The center is a warm, safe and inviting space for individuals to work on their individualized goals. Lunchtime meals are provided daily.
The Hope and Prosperity Resource Center at 1 Edgemont Drive in Presque Isle is open:
Monday from 8 am to 5 pm
Tuesday - Friday from 8 am to 7 pm
Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm
FMI about the center and available resources call us at 207-554-4143
BROOKS area:
Due to the cold weather coming on Saturday February 4 th the Varney building will once again be open at 9am as a warming center . Light snacks and warm drinks will be provided.
HANCOCK COUNTY area:
Ellsworth: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church Street. Open 7 days a week from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Also open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends in February
KENNEBEC COUNTY area:
Augusta: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive
A message from the Baileyville Police Department:
*** Wicked Cold*** Over the next few days it's supposed to get very cold here in Maine. But, hey, it's Maine and it's winter. It's supposed to be cold.
With that said, if your furnace has a hiccup, you don't have enough wood to keep your fireplace blazing, or your pellet stove says, " I quit." Come to the town office and get warm if you need to. If it's after 4:00 pm call dispatch (427-6992) and somebody will come open the office up.
If you do need to come to the T.O. bring your cribbage board and a sock full of pennies because I'm feeling particularly lucky this week.
P.S. It's double on a skunk and I take your points if you miss them in your hand.