HERMON -- With the recent drownings recorded in Maine this summer game wardens are urging people to take the safety precautions to prevent incidents like this from occurring across the state.
"People are getting out and swimming and boating and we want to continue to try to not have these tragedies happen and have a good safe summer and not make somebody's vacation end with tragedy," said Game Warden Rick Ouellette.
"It's hard because I know, before I was a game warden I always didn't wear a life jacket but I see the outcome of something if you go overboard or what can happen."
Ouellette was part of the dive team that recovered the body of a man who drowned in Union on Saturday and responded to the incident in Hancock involving the drowning of a 16-year-old boy last week.
"The incidents that have happened so far have been kinda isolated, the child that passed away in Deer Lake had a medical event so it's not like how are you going to prevent that... Water is very unforgiving if you have a medical event something happens in the water it's not like you can just stand up especially if you're over your head," said Ouellette.
Although it seems like there's been a significant amount of incidents involving drowning, game wardens say this is unfortunately nothing out of the ordinary.
"By pure numbers people that go to the water there's going to be incidents, just like there's always going to be car accidents on the road"
However, he says there are safety precautions that can and should be taken.
"Wear a life jacket if you are a not a strong swimmer, if you are a strong swimmer have some safety contingencies, swim with other people have other people around you, maybe even throw some throw able stuff out there so in case there is an incident you can grab a floaty or tube or something that is just there in case an incident does happen."