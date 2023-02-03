At the end of January, Waldo County Woodshed President Bob McGregor went to take care of one of his wood trucks and found a shocking surprise.
"I came out one Saturday morning and found that the fuel line had been cut between the gas cap and the fuel tank. As I was under the truck, I realized that it wasn't just the fuel line but somebody drilled a hole in the gas tank and drained all the gas out of it," said McGregor.
McGregor says the thieves stole half a tank of gas and two five-gallon gas cans filled with gas.
The Maine State Police are investigating this crime, and are looking to speak to the owners of this blue pickup truck which may have information about the incident.
"It made me feel a little bit discouraged and a little bit angry. We're here trying to help people and then somebody comes along and vandalizes our equipment and steals from us. It's kind of a kick in the teeth," said McGregor.
McGregor says the truck was intended to be sold and the money from the sale would be put back into the wood bank to buy more logs and anything else needed.
As the investigation into this incident continues, McGregor has a message for the vandalizes.
"I want the people who did this to know that it sets us back. We're here trying to help people make it through the winter and stay warm and we come to find our equipment vandalized, it's senseless. It makes no sense to me," said McGregor.