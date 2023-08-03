BELMONT -- A Waldo County man is facing charges after a stabbing in Belmont this morning.
One man is behind bars and another was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The Waldo County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Alexander Cunningham was arrested following a violent altercation on the Dickey Mill Road in Belmont.
Officials say Cunningham got into a dispute with his step-father around six this morning and stabbed him during their argument.
Cunningham is charged with aggravated assault.
Officials say more charges are pending.
There's no word on the condition of his step-father.