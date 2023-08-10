BELFAST -- The team over at Waldo Community Action Partners has been working hard to make sure the kids in their county can start off the school year ready for anything.
Part of that is ensuring they have all the right tools for their education.
Waldo Community Action Partners, aka Waldo CAP, has, once again, brought back their free backpack program for the children in their county.
Over three hundred bags stuffed with school essentials are ready and standing by for the new school year.
Waldo CAP case manager Kristie Hamlin says, "I love this program because I have worked in education in the past, and it's really nice to know kids are going in with equal footing. Y'know? Nobody is going without."
Every bag is filled with supplies like markers and pencils, and calculators to make sure students can start the year off right.
Plus, there are tons of great color options to make sure each bag feels personal to the student.
"It's always nice to have new things and to be able to, y'know, sharpen that pencil for the first time and open up, y'know, your notebooks, and I think that what it does for them, as I said before, it gives them the equality to any other kid that's in the classroom," says Hamlin.
The bags are given away on the basis of application for Mainecare and WIC-eligible children ages k - 12.
According to Hamlin, they've only received a little over 100 applications, so it's not too late if you're interested.
If you want to get one of the new bags, you have to fill out an application by August 13th.
Hamlin says, "People can go to our website, our Facebook page, or to your local town office and access applications."
A link to the application can also be found here.